Wichita Tumbles in Series Opener at Arkansas

June 18, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Wichita Wind Surge came up short 3-2 in the series opener on the road against the Arkansas Travelers. The loss marks five consecutive series-opening losses for Wichita, who sits at 3-10 in such contests dating back to Opening Day.

Jeferson Morales brought in his 26th RBI on a double down the right field line in the top of the first. Jake Rucker scored from second while Morales switched places with him on his 12th two-bagger of the season.

Cole Young tagged Wind Surge starter Cory Lewis for a two-run home run to right-center in the bottom half of the opening frame to give Arkansas a 2-1 lead. While neither team scored in the following five and a half innings, Harry Ford singled in another Travelers run on a knock to center in the bottom of the seventh.

Rucker cut the deficit to a single run on a sacrifice fly to left-center in the top of the eighth, bringing home Jorel Ortega from third, improving his team-leading RBI number to 37 in 2024. Wichita's following four batters went down in order to end the game.

Lewis got pinned with his first decision, a loss, in the 2024 season. He threw for three innings and surrendered the two earned runs (both on the first inning homer) on four hits and two walks against four strikeouts. Aaron Rozek helped keep the game close, holding the Travelers to one earned run on six hits with six strikeouts in five innings as the piggyback reliever.

The Wind Surge continue their final first half series with the Travelers on Wednesday, June 19, with a 6:35 PM first pitch. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, windsurge.com, or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.