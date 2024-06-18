Harry Potter Night at ONEOK Field on September 7

June 18, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

In what is already a jam-packed 2nd half of the season, the Drillers are excited to invite you, your family and friends to the ever-popular Harry Potter© Night at ONEOK Field on Saturday, September 7. Come dressed as your favorite witch or wizard and show your Hogwarts© House pride.

The Drillers will wear custom Harry Potter© themed jerseys along with a Drillers Harry Potter© Hat Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans! There will be trivia, games and more presented by uscellular, Newschannel 8 and K95.5!

All four Hogwarts© Houses are represented in the giveaway - Gryffindor©, Hufflepuff©, Ravenclaw© and Slytherin©. You won't know which hat you're getting when you enter!

Decide your House's fate. Skip the line and purchase a $25 package that guarantees your Hogwarts© House Hat & a ticket in the Budweiser Terrace.

*when purchasing the package, click on the Budweiser Terrace & select your House.

