Pitching Leads Drillers to Season's First Win

April 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Tulsa Drillers pitcher Jerming Rosario

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

North Little Rock, AR - Pitching controlled Tuesday's series opener between the Tulsa Drillers and Arkansas Travelers. The two teams combined for just eight hits, but the Drillers scraped the game's only run across and saw magnificent pitching to earn the 1-0 shutout win at Dickey-Stephens Park.

The win was the first of the 2025 season for Tulsa.

The Drillers offense scored the only run of the night in the second inning when Bubba Alleyne singled to score Jose Ramos from second base.

The one run was all Tulsa needed as Jerming Rosario kept the Drillers in front by tossing five excellent innings in his season debut on the mound. Rosario held the Travs to just two hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.

The bullpen followed Rosario's performance by keeping Arkansas' offense silent. Christian Suarez recorded the next two outs on two strikeouts before manager Eric Wedge turned to Jose Rodriguez. Rodriguez completed two and one-third innings, allowing only one hit and striking out three.

Ronan Kopp entered in the ninth inning and sealed the win with a perfect frame, earning his first save of the year.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Rosario's seven strikeouts matched Jackson Ferris' team high set in the season opener.

*Alleyne's RBI single in the second inning was his first hit of the season.

*None of the Drillers four pitchers issued a walk in the win. They also combined to strike out 14 Arkansas hitters.

*The win was also the first for first-year Tulsa manager Eric Wedge.

*The final of Tulsa's four hits came in the third inning.

*The game took just 2 hours and 16 minutes to complete.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will continue their first road trip of the season on Wednesday morning at Dickey-Stephens Park. First pitch for game two of the six-game series is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Tulsa - RHP Peter Heubeck (Season Debut)

Arkansas - RHP Nick Fraze (Season Debut)

Images from this story

Texas League Stories from April 8, 2025

