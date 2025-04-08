Frisco Drops Opener in Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell in the series' opening game to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-3 on Tuesday night from Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals (4-0) jumped on RoughRiders (2-2) starter Kohl Drake (0-1) early when Peyton Wilson appeared to hit a two-run home run in the second inning, but was called out after missing home plate. It was reverted to an RBI triple and the Naturals took a 1-0 lead.

Drake allowed four runs over his three innings in the start.

Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone then added on with a three-run home run in the third and Northwest Arkansas plated three more in the fifth to push the score to 7-0.

Frisco finally found the scoreboard in the eighth when Alejandro Osuna drove an opposite-field RBI single to left before Josh Hatcher hammered his first home run of the season, a two-run shot, to pull Frisco within 7-3.

Henry Williams (1-0) took home the win with five shutout innings, striking out seven, in his start.

Bryan Magdaleno (one inning) and Travis MacGregor (two innings) both fired scoreless baseball out of the bullpen in the loss.

Notes To Know:

-Sebastian Walcott singled on a ball hit 104 mph off the bat. He has at least one hit in all four games to start the season.

-Abimelec Ortiz went 2-for-4 for his second multi-hit game of the season.

-Cooper Johnson threw out his third runner trying to steal on the season and has not allowed a stolen base against him in 2025.

On Wednesday, April 9th, the Riders and Naturals clash at 7:05 p.m. for game two of the six-game series. RHP Josh Stephan (0-0, -.--) takes the ball for the Riders against LHP Hunter Owens (0-0, -.--).

