Wind Surge Win Home Opener Behind Schobel Souvenir, Stout Stable

April 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. (April 8, 2025)-The Wichita Wind Surge held firm in a 3-1 victory in the Equity Bank Park Opening Day over the Midland RockHounds. Darren Bowen dazzled in his Wind Surge debut, striking out five while giving up just a run on three hits over five innings as the starter.

After three walks loaded the bases in the bottom of the second, Jake Rucker pushed a sac fly high in the air to left field. Allan Cerda followed with a line drive single to shallow left to bring across another run for a 2-0 Wind Surge lead.

Tanner Schobel, who entered the game with a Wichita-leading four hits, smoked a solo homer, his first of the year, to the left field berm an inning later in the home half of the third. Midland soon found themselves responding on the scoreboard with a home run of their own courtesy of Henry Bolte, also #1 for him in 2025, with two outs in the top of the fourth for a 3-1 score in favor of the Wind Surge.

For both sides, the bullpens set the tone for the rest of the night with five combined innings of shutout baseball and three total hits taking place in that span. Angel Macuare, Jarret Whorff, and Cody Laweryson shut the door for Wichita, with Laweryson striking out Bolte looking to end the game and secure his first save of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES

This win is Wichita's first home opener win since April 11, 2023, which was a 7-1 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Tonight's attendance for the first game at the newly named Equity Bank Park is 5,849.

The 10 strikeouts is a new season-high by Wind Surge pitching in 2025.

The Wind Surge continue their series against the Midland RockHounds tomorrow, Wednesday, April 9, at 6:35 PM, on the first Wet Nose Wednesday of the season. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

