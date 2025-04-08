Opening Homestand Highlights: Sod Poodles Welcome Springfield Cardinals

April 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles will host the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A, Springfield Cardinals) for the opening home series of the 2025 regular season. The Sod Poodles are coming off their first win of the season, defeating San Antonio on the road on Sunday afternoon after a strong start from Amarillo southpaw, Spencer Giesting. The Cardinals come to town for their first road test following a series win over the Wichita Wind Surge. The series will begin on Tuesday, April 8, and conclude on Sunday, April 13.

The week starts out with a bang as the first of many fireworks shows concludes the action on April 8. At the tail end of the homestand, a pair of giveaways on back-to-back days along with a beautiful weather forecast will ensure an unforgettable opening week at the ballpark. Each game features a special promotion, including the first Calf Fries night, magnet schedule and clear bag giveaways, and of course, the return of Sod Poodles baseball. Opening Night will be just the beginning. After the excitement, do not miss out on Wiener Wednesday, where fans can indulge in $2 hot dogs all game long. And that is not all-Thirsty Thursdays are back! Fans can enjoy discounts on beer and fountain drinks throughout the game. To close out the weekend, The Amarillo Calf Fries will take the field at HODGETOWN for an unforgettable finish to the week.

All single-game tickets for this homestand along with the rest of the 2025 regular season are on sale at the HODGETOWN Box Office or online at www.sodpoodles.com/tickets. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.sodpoodles.com, call the HODGETOWN Box Office at (806) 803-9547, or reach us via email tickets@SodPoodles.com.

A summary of details for each game can be found below:

Tuesday, April 8 - 7:05 p.m.

Opening Night Fireworks presented by Downtown Athletic Club

Theme - Country Hits

Ceremonial First Pitch - Chance Hogan, Amarillo Solar Pros

First Pitch - Downtown Athletic Club

National Anthem performed by Harper Cowen and Sabrina Ali

God Bless America performed by Wilson Fairchild

Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Amarillo Solar Pros

Marketing Tables - Downtown Athletic Club, Chuy's, Bomb City Vodka, Amarillo Solar Pros, Amarillo Rush 2011 Boys Soccer

Launch-A-Ball - Amarillo Rush 2011 Boys Soccer

Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 9 - 7:05 p.m.

Wiener Wednesday presented by Fast Restorations - Enjoy $2 hot dogs all game long at all HODGETOWN concession stands..

Nation Anthem - Eunabeth Williamson

First Pitch - Fast Restorations

Marketing Table - Fast Restorations

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 10 - 7:05 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday© presented by Texas Blue Lake Pools - $2 domestic drafts and fountain sodas!

Charity Spotlight presented by Brick & Elm Magazine - Dove Creek Equine Rescue

First Pitch - Barnes Jewelry

Ceremonial First Pitches - Fan Compass, David Price

First Pitch - Texas Blue Lake Pools

National Anthem - Payton Goodman

Marketing Tables - Texas Blue Lake Pools

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, April 11 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks

Theme - Pop Hits

National Anthem - Holy Cross Catholic Academy

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 - 7:05 p.m.

Giveaway Item - 2025 Magnet Schedule presented by MGroup

Get your 2025 Sod Poodles Schedule, it'll "pull" you in!

First 1,500 fans. One giveaway per person, per ticket.

Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Amarillo College Gymnastics and Dance

First Pitch - MGroup

Ceremonial First Pitches - Alpha Media, Amarillo College Gymnastics and Dance

National Anthem - Berkeley Huebner

Marketing Table(s) - MGroup, Alpha Media, Amarillo College Gymnastics and Dance

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 13 - 1:05 p.m.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles become the Amarillo Calf Fries

Select concession stands will offer the delicacy for fans to enjoy!

Giveaway Item - Sod Poodles Clear Bag

"Clear"ly you need this Calf Fries themed bag. Presented by Carpet Tech

First 1,500 fans. One giveaway per person, per ticket.

Hometown Hero Sunday presented by Bell - 50% off tickets for all military and active first responders.

Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases - Members of the Sod Poodles Kid's Club presented by Sonic will get to run the bases shortly after the final out of the game!

First Pitch - Carpet Tech

Ceremonial First Pitches - Bell

National Anthem - Brody Purswell

Marketing Table(s) - Plainview Classical Academy Choir

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

