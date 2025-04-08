Drillers Spoil Travs Home Opener with Shutout

April 8, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR-The Tulsa Drillers spoiled the Arkansas Travelers home opener on Tuesday night with a 1-0 shutout of the home team. Four Drillers pitchers held the Travs to four hits while striking out 14. Tulsa scored the game's only run in the second inning. The Travs bullpen kept them in the game with Jimmy Kingsbury (3 IP), Yorlin Calderon (2 IP) and Taylor Floyd (IP) combining for six hitless, shutout innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Bubba Alleyne's two out ground ball snuck through to drive in the Drillers run in the second.

* Arkansas put only one runner past first base. That was in the fourth inning when Hunter Fitz-Gerald led off with a single and moved up on a groundout before the next two hitters were retired.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Jimmy Kingsbury: 3 IP, BB, 3 K

* RHP Yorlin Calderon: 2 IP, K

News and Notes

* Victor Labrada has hit in each of the first four games this season.

* The Travs unveiled championship banners, for all of their league titles, displayed on the facing of the suite level.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday with a Kids Day game beginning at 11:05 a.m. RH Nick Fraze gets the start against RH Peter Huebeck and there is a slap bracelet ruler giveaway for the first 3,000 kids. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

