A&M Classic Game Between NEO and Connors State Returning to ONEOK Field on April 14

April 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The A&M Classic baseball game is returning to ONEOK Field for a second straight year. The game will again have Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College facing off against Connors State College on Monday, April 14 in downtown Tulsa.

This year's Classic is being presented by the Cherokee Nation and first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

It is planned for the A&M Classic to become an annual game at ONEOK Field with it providing an opportunity to bring together fans and alumni of the Oklahoma A&M two-year colleges.

All tickets for the game are priced at $7 each and are now on sale at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office.

As presenting sponsor of the game, the Cherokee Nation has made it possible for all tribal citizens to receive free admission. Cherokee citizens can present their tribal cards at the ticket windows to receive their free tickets.

All tickets for the game are general admission and can be purchased.

Connor State won last year's inaugural meeting in Tulsa by a score of 12-2.

Both schools will be hosting special events and activities in conjunction with the game. NEO alumni and fans can contact NEO alumni coordinator Eric Iverson to gain more information.

Connors State alumni and fans can contact CSC alumni coordinator Brandy McElyea.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.