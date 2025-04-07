RoughRiders, Baseballism Ink Storefront Deal at Riders Field

April 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have announced a partnership deal with Baseballism.

During the 2025 season, fans can find the baseball-themed apparel company in the former WFAA studio space next to the home plate gate, featuring a pop-up shop with their line of products.

"We are incredibly excited to be partnered with the RoughRiders," said Kalin Boodman, Co Founder and COO of Baseballism. "The Frisco area is a great baseball community. The RoughRiders have both first-class fans and team ownership which makes them the perfect partner for Baseballism."

Today, Baseballism represents more than just apparel; it's a badge of loyalty to the game. Every garment and accessory carries the DNA of its origin- crafted with precision, a brand built for the love of the game. You can find their online shop here.

"We are thrilled to partner with Baseballism and have them help enhance our gameday experience for fans," Scott Burchett, RoughRiders General Manager said. "Baseballism's brand has become synonymous with baseball and we cannot wait to welcome them into Riders Field."

The RoughRiders are on the road in Northwest Arkansas this week, but will return for a six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks affiliate) from April 15th through 20th.

On Friday, April 18th, the Riders host Dallas Wings Night and Fireworks Friday before Pickleball Night on Saturday, April 19th along with Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's. Celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 20th with a pregame Easter Egg Hunt and Bark in the Park paired with Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

