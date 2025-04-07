Max Rajcic Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

April 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that Springfield Cardinals starting pitcher Max Rajcic has been named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of March 31 - April 6. This is the second time in his career that he has won a Pitcher of the Week award, last occurring in the Florida State League on June 4, 2023. He is the first pitcher in the Texas League to be honored with this award this season.

Rajcic made his 2025 season debut against the Wichita Wind Surge on Sunday in game one of a doubleheader. The Cardinals number 23 ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline fired five scoreless innings allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out four. The righty earned his first win of the season as Springfield blanked Wichita 5-0. In addition to nailing down the series win, Rajcic's performance led the Cardinals to their 700th all-time victory at their home ballpark Hammons Field.

Rajcic is now in his second full season with Springfield after pitching in just one postseason game for the club in 2023. In 2024 he led the team with 131.0 IP (47.1 more than the next pitcher Alex Cornwell), 131 strikeouts and ten wins. Rajcic is a five-pitch starter who recently added a sinker to his repertoire (four-seam fastball, curveball, slider, changeup). 2025 marks his third season in the Minor Leagues, all with St. Louis. He was named the 2023 St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Year in his first season after being drafted in the sixth round out of UCLA.

The Cardinals are set to return home for their first six-game homestand of 2025 to host the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) April 15 - 19. Here's the upcoming fun at Hammons Field.

Tuesday, April 15, 6:35 - Opening Day 2.0 with the Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks Truck Parade, Postgame Opening Day 2.0 Fireworks, Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with $2 hot dogs and bratwursts

Wednesday, April 16, 6:35 - Our first Purina Woof Wednesday of 2025

Thursday, April 17, 6:35 - Our first Thirsty Thursday of the year with drink specials all game long (21+)

Friday, April 18, 6:35 - Mid-America Transplant Donate Life Cap Theme Ticket (special ticket ordered in advance), Friday Night Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, April 19, 1:05, 6:05 - The franchise's first-ever split doubleheader with two seven-inning games

Tickets, details and RED Access Memberships which include a special card that allows entry to any Springfield Cardinals regular season home game are available now online.

