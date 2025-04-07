Naturals Sweep Drillers with 14-3 Win Sunday

April 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







TULSA, OKLAHOMA -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (3-0) offense stayed hot on Sunday in the series finale against the Tulsa Drillers (0-3) at ONEOK Field in a 14-3 victory, giving NWA a series sweep. The Naturals knocked out 17 hits in the win, with everyone getting in on the action for the second game this weekend. Northwest Arkansas heads to Arvest Ballpark for their home opener on Tuesday carrying a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. kicking off a six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders,

Tulsa opened the scoring for the first time in the series with a run against NWA starter Ben Kudrna, but the Naturals tied it in the second inning when Diego Hernandez drove in Spencer Nivens from third. Tulsa plated another run in the bottom of the frame to re-take the lead, but it was the last time they'd be in front for the afternoon.

The Naturals' hitters got to work in the third with a four-run inning. Gavin Cross scored on Jac Caglianone's first of three hits, a career-high, to tie the game. With two on and nobody out, Nivens struck gold with a three-run homer to give NWA a 5-2 lead. The blast was Nivens' first of the season.

The Naturals scored two runs in the fourth thanks to Caglianone's two-run double while Sam Ruta, who was making his professional debut, blasted a ball off the right-field wall that was mere inches from leaving the yard. The double scored two more to extend NWA's lead to seven.

The Nats poured in more runs in the seventh, eighth, and ninth, highlighted by Jack Pineda's first home run of the year, a three-run blast to extend the lead to 13-3. Another run crossed in the ninth while the Naturals' bullpen shut down Tulsa, giving NWA a sweep of the three-game set.

The sweep was the Naturals' first in an opening series since 2019 when they took down the Springfield Cardinals in four games, thanks to a walk-off homer in the ninth inning of the series finale off the bat of Kort Peterson.

The Naturals take the field at Arvest Ballpark for the first time in 2025 on Tuesday, April 8, against the Frisco RoughRiders in the home opener to start a six-game series. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a wiffle bat and ball combo set courtesy of Ozarks Coca-Cola. Opening Night is presented by Downtown Springdale and Freddy's Frozen Custard.

Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). In addition, fans can watch it for free anytime on the Bally Sports Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 7, 2025

Naturals Sweep Drillers with 14-3 Win Sunday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.