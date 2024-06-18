Travs Pitch Way to Series Opening Win over Wichita

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers moved a step closer to a first half North Division title with a 3-2 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday afternoon. Four Travs pitchers held the Wind Surge to just three hits for the day. Reid VanScoter worked the first five innings, striking out five and earning the win. Luis Curvelo (2 IP), Logan Evans (IP) and Troy Taylor (Sv, IP) closed out the game. Arkansas took the lead with two in the bottom of the first on a Cole Young home run and then added a tack on run in the seventh. Ben Ramirez had three hits while Harry Ford and Young had two each.

Moments That Mattered

* Wichita had scored and had runners at the corners in the first when VanScoter induced a double play ball to end the inning.

* Harry Ford put the Travs up by two with a two out, two strike, RBI hit in the bottom of the seventh.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Cole Young: 2-4, run, HR, 2 RBI

* LHP Reid VanScoter: Win, 5 IP, 3 H, R, 2 BB, 5 K

* RHP Luis Curvelo: 2 IP, BB, 2 K

* RHP Troy Taylor: Sv, IP, K

News and Notes

* Arkansas reduced their magic number for the first half division title to four.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with RHP Juan Mercedes (3-2, 2.26) starting against RHP Pierson Ohl (3-4, 5.03). It is a Dog Day at DSP with $3 berm tickets when you bring your dog. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

