Two Homers Not Enough for Missions in Tuesday Night Defeat

June 18, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Tuesday night. The Missions fell victim to a hit parade on Tuesday as the Sod Poodles plated 16 runs on 21 hits including two home runs. Cole Cummings and Brandon Valenzuela each homered for the Missions.

Dylan Ray was the starting pitcher for Amarillo. The right-hander allowed two runs on two hits in the top of the first inning. After striking out the first batter of the game, Clay Dungan singled to right field. Cole Cummings lifted a fly ball over the left field wall for a two-run home run. His fourth long ball of the season made it a 2-0 lead for the Missions.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw gave up two runs on two hits in the bottom half of the first inning. Jancarlos Cintron began the frame with a double to right-center field. A.J. Vukovich drove him in with a double to left-center field. Two batters later, Matt Beaty drove in Vukovich with a base hit to right field. The game was tied 2-2.

Amarillo took the lead with five runs on six hits in the second inning. Jesus Valdez drove in Caleb Roberts with a single to left-center field. Cintron drove in Kristian Robinson on a ground out. Vukovich scored Valdez with a base hit to center field. Two batters later, Beaty singled and Vukovich came in to score. Ivan Melendez kept the hit parade going with an RBI single to left field. The Missions trailed 7-2.

Ray, on a pitch restriction, was removed during the top of the third inning. In 2.2 innings of work, he allowed two runs on four hits while striking out four batters. Gerardo Gutierrez took over for Ray on the mound and finished the inning.

Krob's night was over after two innings of work. The southpaw allowed seven runs on nine hits while striking out two batters. David Morgan, who joined the club before the game, took the mound in the third inning.

Jamison Hill took the mound for Amarillo in the fourth inning. The right-hander allowed a run on one hit in the top of the fourth frame. Robert Perez Jr. was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Michael De La Cruz singled to right field. Ripken Reyes reached base on a fielder's choice with De La Cruz out at second and Perez Jr. safe at third base. Marcos Castanon drew a walk to load the bases. A wild pitch from Hill allowed Perez Jr. to score. The Missions cut the deficit to 7-3.

Amarillo extended their lead with four runs on five hits in the bottom of the fourth inning. After retiring the first two batters, Morgan allowed back-to-back base hits to Beaty and Melendez. J.J. D'Orazio drove in Beaty with a single to right field. Roberts drove in runs with a double to left field. Robinson drove in Roberts with a base hit to center field. The Missions trailed 11-3.

Brandon Valenzuela plated the fourth run of the night for San Antonio. With one man down in the fifth inning, Valenzuela hit a solo home run to left field. His fifth long ball of the year made it an 11-4 game.

Amarillo scored once more in the bottom of the fifth inning. Facing Yovanny Cruz, Vukovich hit a one-out homer. His seventh long ball of the year made it a 12-4 ballgame.

The Sod Poodles plated a run off Jason Blanchard during the sixth inning. In the bottom of the eighth inning, with Jarryd Dale on the mound, Tim Tawa hit a three-run home run to make it a 16-4 game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 16-4

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 29-34 on the season

Clay Dungan: Extends on-base streak to 20 games

16 Runs Allowed: Most runs allowed since 4/19/22 at Amarillo (19 runs)

21 Hits Allowed: Most hits allowed since 8/10/21 at Midland

Austin Krob (Missions starter): L, 2.0 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, BB, 2 K

Dylan Ray (Sod Poodles starter): ND, 2.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, BB, 4 K, HR

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #25 MLB): Scheduled to pitch Friday, June 21st

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): L, 2.0 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, BB, 2 K

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, June 22nd

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 3-5, HR, RBI, R

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K, E

Cole Paplham (#17 Padres prospect): DNP

Yu-Min Lin (#4 D'Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, June 20th

Ivan Melendez (#8 D'Backs prospect): 2-4, RBI, R, 2 BB, K

Dylan Ray (#9 D'Backs prospect): ND, 2.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, BB, 4 K, HR

A.J. Vukovich (#15 D'Backs prospect): 3-6, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R, K

Kristian Robinson (#17 D'Backs prospect): 1-4, RBI, R, BB, K

Caleb Roberts (#26 D'Backs prospect): 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, K

Andrew Pintar (#30 D'Backs prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Wednesday, June 19th. Right-hander Jared Kollar (5-2, 3.10) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Spencer Giesting is expected to make his Double-A debut for Amarillo. Wednesday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Hodgetown.

