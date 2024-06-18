Bats Fall Silent, Riders Snap Seven-Game Winning Streak

June 18, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped the series opener to the Midland RockHounds 2-1 on Tuesday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Frisco (43-21) had their seven-game winning streak snapped with the loss, but already has their first-half playoff spot locked up, having clinched on Sunday.

The Riders found the scoreboard first in the second inning when Maximo Acosta lasered an RBI single to right, scoring Alex De Goti against Midland (36-28) starter Blake Beers (4-5).

That score held until the fifth when Jack Winkler crushed a two-run home run against Josh Stephan (2-4), giving Midland a 2-1 lead. Stephan allowed just the two runs over his five innings, striking out four and walking one.

Reid Birlingmair, two innings, and Seth Clark, one inning, then finished off the game for Frisco without surrendering a run. Frisco's bullpen has gone 11.0-straight innings without allowing a run over their last three games.

On the offensive side, the Riders were paced by a two-hit day from Josh Hatcher.

Next, the RoughRiders continue their six-game series with the RockHounds at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19th. RHP Ryan Garcia (4-3, 4.53) gets the ball for the Riders against RHP Ryan Cusick (1-0, 2.57).

