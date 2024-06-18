Chicago Red Stars Add Karina Báez to Coaching Staff

June 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars today announced the addition of Karina Báez to the club's coaching staff as assistant coach of analytics. Báez joins the Red Stars from the Mexican Women's National Team, where she served as a scout since 2023.

"I'm delighted to welcome Karina to our coaching staff," said Red Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "Her experience with the Mexican federation and multiple Liga MX Femenil clubs, will be a real asset to our organization. Karina will help us focus further on individual development and attention to detail. I can't wait to see her work with Lorne, the staff and our players."

"I'm thrilled to join the Chicago Red Stars and excited to get started with the team," said Báez. "Richard, Babett and Lorne assembled a great group of players and I look forward to working with them and the rest of the coaching staff in the hopes of bringing an NWSL championship to our fans."

Báez's coaching career started on the youth level in Mexico including time at UNAM High School. In 2017, Báez became the assistant coach for Pachuca's women's team and spent two years coaching the under-17 team. Following her time with Pachuca, Báez spent time as an assistant coach for Tigres women's team and coached the under-15 and under-17 teams for the club. Báez experience earned her a chance at the head coaching position for Pumas UNAM women's team in 2021. Internationally, and more recently, Báez served as a scout for the Mexican Women's National Team.

Báez will join the rest of the Chicago Red Stars coaching staff under head coach, Lorne Donaldson, as the Red Stars prepare for the team's upcoming away match against the North Carolina Courage June 23 in Cary, North Carolina. Following Chicago's June 28 match against San Diego Wave FC in San Diego, California, the Red Stars will return to Bridgeview, Illinois, to host the Houston Dash at SeatGeek Stadium July 6. Tickets are available now at chicagoredstars.com/tickets.

