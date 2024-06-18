Gotham FC Returns Home to Face San Diego Wave

June 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC returns home to host San Diego Wave FC for a midweek matchup on Wednesday at Red Bull Arena (7 p.m. ET, NWSL+ / MSG).

In a 2-0 win on Saturday against Racing Louisville FC, Gotham FC extended its winning streak to four matches and its unbeaten streak to eight games. Midfielder Yazmeen Ryan scored her first goal of the season, while forward Ella Stevens netted her fifth goal of the 2024 campaign. Additionally, goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger recorded her fourth shutout of the season - the club's fifth shutout overall this season, which leads the league.

San Diego is coming off of a 1-1 draw against the Washington Spirit on Saturday. San Diego went up a goal in the 20th minute from forward Jaeden Shaw, but Washington forward Croix Bethune found the equalizer at the death to steal a point.

Going into the weekend, San Diego is ninth in the standings with 14 points (3-4-5), while Gotham FC is currently in fourth with 24 points (7-2-3). Wednesday will be the final time this season the two clubs will square off. The clubs previously faced off in regular season action San Diego on May 12, where they shared a point from a 1-1 draw, in which Stevens scored her first goal of the season.

Key Notes

Gotham FC has won four consecutive games, the club's longest streak since six in a row between July 31, 2014 and April 12, 2015.

The club is also on a eight-game unbeaten streak, one short of the club record set between September 4, 2021 and May 1, 2022.

Gotham FC has not conceded a goal in the first half in its last nine matches.

Gotham FC recorded a 87.7% passing percentage against Racing Louisville FC, which is a club record (since tracking the stat began in 2016).

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger is unbeaten in eight matches, which is a club record for a goalkeeper.

Forward Ella Stevens scored her fifth goal of the season against Louisville, tying her career-best.

Outside the Lines

Wednesday is Gotham FC's celebration of Juneteenth.

Wednesday's Fan Fest will showcase Black-owned vendors, performers, and more.

There will be live performances from Showcase Montana, Afrodance New York, Brooklyn United Marching Band, and Atomic Funk Project.

Fans can support Black-owned vendors such as Maryland Adure and Ryla's Kandalls.

Before the game, fans can enjoy food from The Urban Cone and Bro-Ritos, which will be located at Pete Higgins Blvd.

Fans can still purchase tickets at GothamFC.com.

