Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

June 18, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (3-4-5, 14 points) travel to face NJ/NY Gotham FC (7-2-3, 24 points) at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, June 19 for their second game of the three-game away stretch. The match will be streamed on NWSL+ and broadcast locally on FOX 5/KUSI with kickoff slated for 4:00 p.m. PT.

The series between San Diego and Gotham FC currently sits in the Wave's favor with the record-holding 5-0-1 heading into the seventh overall matchup. In the most recent meeting, the Wave split the points with Gotham in a 1-1 draw on May 12 at Snapdragon Stadium. Gotham opened the scoring in the 25th minute when forward Jenna Nighswonger sent a pass to forward Ella Stevens who took a touch and turned herself to goal to hit a volley into the back of the net. In the 64th minute, following continuous attacking pressure from San Diego, midfielder Savannah McCaskill hit an in-swinging corner kick that found the head of defender Hanna Lundkvist to earn her first NWSL goal.

Last Time Out

In San Diego's last match, the team drew 1-1 with Washington Spirit on Saturday, June 15 at Audi Field. The Wave opened the scoring in the 20th minute of play when McCaskill played a pass wide for forward María Sánchez. The Mexican captain beat her defender and carried the ball down the left flank and hit a cross to the back post to find midfielder Jaedyn Shaw. The 19-year-old Shaw sent the ball to the back of the net, firing past goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury for her third goal of the season. However, the Spirit would find the equalizer in the 96th minute when rookie Croix Bethune found a ball over the top that she struck to earn a point each.

NJ/NY Gotham FC is unbeaten in their last eight games and coming off a 2-0 win over Racing Louisville on Saturday, June 15 at Lynn Family Stadium. Midfielder Yasmeen Ryan found the first goal in the 21st minute when she received the ball in the midfield and charged at Louisville's backline until taking a shot from the edge of the box that found the back of the net. Gotham secured their win with a second goal in the 53rd minute when defender Mandy Freeman's cross found a wide-open Stevens at the back post. The forward hit a perfectly placed volley to the side netting, earning her fifth goal of the season.

Players to Watch

San Diego midfielder Jaedyn Shaw scored her club-tying third goal of the season in the Wave's last match against the Spirit. The goal marked the 19-year-old's 13th career goal in all NWSL competitions, setting a new record for goals scored by a teenager in league history. Her 13 goals are the second-most for a player in club history behind forward Alex Morgan (26).

Forward Ella Stevens, Gotham's current leading goal scorer has earned five goals in the team's last five matches, tying her career scoring record. The most recent goal came in Gotham's last match against Racing Louisville when she found space inside the box to receive a cross and hit a first-time volley. With the goal, Stevens is the first NWSL player this season to score in three straight away matches.

How to Watch

Wednesday's match will be played at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. with kickoff slated for 4:00 p.m. PT. The match will be streamed on NWSL+ and broadcast locally on FOX 5/KUSI. The Wave will also host an official watch party for fans in San Diego at Chula Vista Brewery, the only San Diego County Black (& brown) owned brewery, in honor of Juneteenth. All Wave fans will receive their first drink free on the club.

