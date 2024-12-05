San Diego Gulls to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday, December 7

December 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will hold its annual Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. the Ontario Reign at 6 p.m.

Fans  are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to the game and throw it onto the ice after the Gulls score their first goal of the game. Prior to being tossed on the ice, bears must be wrapped in a clear plastic bag, which will be available on the concourse. Large stuffed animals can also be dropped off before the game at the at the bear collection table at section 10 on the concourse. Should the Gulls score before you arrive, you can also drop your bears off at the section 10 collection table. All stuffed toys will be donated to nonprofit organizations throughout San Diego County.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host a Surprise Teddy Bear Sale Saturday evening. Fans will have the opportunity to select player-signed Gulls teddy bears at random. Bears are available for $30 at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10. A limited number of bears are available (limit five per purchase). All proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. A select number of bears will also be available for purchase online at SanDiegoGulls.com/Auction. Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego will be highlighted during the evening's Community Spotlight. On Monday, Dec. 9, select San Diego Gulls players will help deliver stuffed animals to Ronald McDonald House and help spread holiday cheer.

Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/Tickets,  by calling (844) GO-GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served. 

