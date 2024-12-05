Barracuda Earn Point in Marathon Shootout

December 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (12-6-0-1) earned a point on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena, but would ultimately fall 2-1 in the 12th round of the shootout to the San Diego Gulls (5-12-1-1).

At 6:16 of the first, the Barracuda opened the scoring as Andrew Poturalski seamed a pass for Justin Bailey (5) who slid it through Calle Clang's five-hole during four-on-four play. For Bailey, he now has goals in his last three. The Gulls would settle into the period, outshooting the Barracuda 11-7 and recorded the final seven shots but failed to tie the score.

In the second, the Gulls continued to pressure like they did in the first and would find a way to tie it up. While on their second power play, Roland McKeown (7) found the puck in the slot and snapped it under the glove of Yaroslav Askarov at 11:54.

After neither team managed to score in the third, the game would go to OT. In the extra season, the Barracuda outshot the Gulls 4-0 but failed to beat Clang.

In the shootout, San Diego scored in the bottom of the first round before Collin Graf managed to keep San Jose's hopes alive in the top of the third round. After that point, Clang and Askarov would turn aside the next 18 shooters before Nathan Gaucher won it in the bottom of the 12th round.

The Barracuda continue their five-game homestead on Saturday night (6 p.m.) versus the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Saturday is Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Kaiser Permanente which will feature a post-game jersey auction and the first 1,500 fans will receive a 'Cuda Stocking'. For more info and tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

