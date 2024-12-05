Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: December 5th, 2024

December 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack snapped their four-game losing streak on Wednesday night, defeating the Bridgeport Islanders by a score of 6-1.

The Pack kicks off a four-game homestand with a back-to-back set this weekend.

Friday, December 6 th, 2024, Vs. Rockford IceHogs (7:00 p.m.) : The Rockford IceHogs make their second-ever visit to the Connecticut capital on Friday night. It will be the third matchup between the foes in their respective franchise histories.

The IceHogs swept a home-and-home set from the Wolf Pack during the 2022-23 campaign. The IceHogs claimed a 3-2 victory at the XL Center on Dec. 3, 2022, in the first-ever head-to-head matchup. Lukas Reichel's goal 1:58 into the third period made it a 3-0 game at the time and would stand as the game-winning goal.

Bobby Trivigno and Brandon Scanlin would each light the lamp for the Wolf Pack in the final frame.

Two weeks later, on Dec. 17, 2022, the IceHogs scored another 3-2 decision, this time on home ice. Matthew Robertson and Turner Elson scored in defeat for the Wolf Pack, while Filip Roos notched the game-winning goal for the IceHogs.

The Wolf Pack will make their second visit to Rockford on Mar. 14, 2025.

Saturday, December 7 th, 2024, Vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (6:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and the Penguins will meet for the second of six times this season on Saturday night.

The Penguins took the first meeting on Nov. 2, winning 2-1 at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Isaac Belliveau and Ville Koivunen scored in the victory for the Penguins, while Dylan Roobroeck had the Wolf Pack's lone goal in the loss.

The home team has now won eight straight meetings in this head-to-head matchup. The Wolf Pack won all three meetings at the XL Center during the 2023-24 season, with two of those victories coming in regulation time.

The sides will not meet again until Jan. 4, 2025, in Wilkes-Barre.

Quick Hits:

- The Wolf Pack scored a season-high six goals on Wednesday night in their 6-1 victory over the rival Islanders.

- The club's three goals in a span of 52 seconds in the third period on Wednesday were the fastest three goals scored in franchise history.

- Forward Alex Belzile recorded his second hat-trick of the season on Wednesday night. He becomes the first Wolf Pack player since P.A. Parenteau during the 2009-10 season to score multiple hat-tricks in a season.

- Forward Bo Groulx recorded a career-high four assists in the Wolf Pack's win on Wednesday night. It was his second four-point performance of the season.

