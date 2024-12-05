It's Not a Phase: It's Monsters Emo Night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Friday

December 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters return home to host the highly-anticipated Emo Night on Friday, December 6, and Youth Hockey Night presented by Cargill on Saturday, December 7, against the Syracuse Crunch with both puck drops set for 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Monsters are coming off the best month in club history after finishing November with a 12-1-0-0 record and looking to extend their home win streak to four games.

Fans can channel their adolescent angst with a punk rock takeover on Friday night and look the part after getting temporary tattoos and black hair paint by Great Clips on the concourse. SiriusXM Octane host and TikTok personality Jesea Lea will join the Monsters for the night as a special in-game host. The game will consist of fan involvement including a new game called "Who Wrote It: Edgar Allan Poe or Emo Band?" as well as a special edition of Crowd Karaoke. Sully will also be getting in on the fun tapping into his inner emo phase with a makeover. Fans can support the National Alliance on Mental Illness through the Cargill Community Corner raffles that night outside Portal 6 and through DASH.

The Monsters also recently announced a musical addition to the night with Cleveland's own Heart Attack Man headlining Friday's postgame concert. The concert will be free to all fans with a ticket for Friday night's Monsters game and will take place on center ice immediately following the conclusion of the game. The band is made up of Cleveland natives and is a staple of Emo Night programming at local venues including The Roxy at Mahall's. The band has released numerous singles along with three full length albums including the newest Freak of Nature. The band will join the Slam Dunk Festival lineup taking place in the United Kingdom May 2025.

Friday night's game also marks another 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials. Hockey for Heroes presented by ZippityPrint will also return when local veterans are honored during the game and receive a chance to meet with a Monsters player at the end of the night. The Monsters and ZippityPrint are also excited to team up for the second installment of the limited edition Friday night game match up posters. A limited amount of posters will be made available outside Portal 2 for fans to start collecting with eight different designs being distributed throughout the year.

Additionally on Friday night, Center Ice, The Official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will offer an Emo Collection consisting of a jersey, a combination long and short sleeve shirt, hats, decals, pennants and buttons both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com.

On Saturday night, the Monsters will welcome hundreds of young athletes and their families for Youth Hockey Night presented by Cargill. The kids will participate in the team's starting lineups, benchwarmers and two special intermission spotlights called the Goalie Gauntlet and Monsters Skills Showdown.

Fans will be treated to an adorable performance from local elementary school students as they Sing for Santa on Saturday night performing classic hits like Jingle Bells, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer and more. Center Ice will offer a $10 Monsters Snowman Plush as the Item of the Game both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com.

This weekend marks the final dates of the Monsters Toy Drive Collection where fans can bring in new, unwrapped toys to be donated back to local organizations this holiday season. If fans would like to send toys directly to the team's front office, they can do so at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/K7EICU2IEXN2?ref_=wl_share.

