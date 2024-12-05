Affiliate Report - November 2024

December 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Throughout this season we're going to check in on how the Florida Panthers and Savannah Ghost Pirates are doing and how former Checkers are helping them with the Affiliate Report - presented by Eastway Regional Recreation Center!

PANTHERS

15-9-2, 2nd in Atlantic Division

The Panthers are in a battle atop the highly competitive Atlantic Division, sitting two points behind the leading Maple Leafs and one point ahead of the Bruins. They closed out November on a strong note, though, beating Toronto once and Carolina twice over their last three contests of the month by a combined score of 17-4. Florida's high-octane offense - which is tied for fourth in the NHL in goals per game - has been boosted by the stellar play of the league's leading goal scorer Sam Reinhart and a breakout performance from Mackie Samoskevich, who ranks in the top five among NHL rookies in goals and in the top 10 in points.

GHOST PIRATES

10-8-0, 4th in South Division

The Ghost Pirates remain in the hunt against some formidable opponents in their division, as the South boasts two of the ECHL's top three clubs. Offense has been Savannah's biggest weapon thus far, with the team posting the fourth best goals per game average in the league and recording four or more goals in three of the last five tilts.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.