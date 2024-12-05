Penguins Reassign Lee to Wheeling, Sign Castor to PTO

December 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned defenseman Justin Lee to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Additionally, the Penguins have signed goaltender Jaxon Castor to a professional tryout agreement.

Lee has skated in 11 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, recording no points. The 24-year-old rearguard has appeared in 21 career AHL games across three seasons, all with the Penguins.

Lee, who hails from Waskada, Manitoba, gathered 33 points (9G-24A) in 63 games with Wheeling as a rookie last year. During the Nailers' nine games in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Lee put up three goals and six assists for nine points and a plus-6 rating. He led the team's defensemen in all four categories.

Prior to turning pro, Lee suited up for four seasons at the University of Denver. Lee and the Pioneers captured the NCAA National Championship in 2022, a season in which Lee produced a career-best 16 points (3G-13A). The following year, the native of Waskada, Manitoba captained Denver and won NCHC Defensive Defenseman of the Year.

Castor, a 27-year-old second-year pro out of St. Cloud State University, has played in five games for the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. He has gone 3-1-1 in those games with a 2.39 goals against average and .908 save percentage.

A native of Phoenix, Arizona, Castor has a 13-5-3 career ECHL record to go with a 2.60 goals against average and .902 save percentage in 23 games with Wheeling and the Florida Everblades. Castor was also the Nailers' goalie for their first eight games in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. He went 4-3-1 in those contests, gathering a 2.73 goals against average, .913 save percentage and his first pro shutout.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on Saturday, Dec. 7, when the team travels to play the Hartford Wolf Pack. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. at XL Center.

The Penguins return to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Wednesday, Dec. 11 for a matchup with the Charlotte Checkers. Game time for the Pens and Checkers will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual-game tickets for the remaining contests in the Penguins' 25th season as well as season-ticket packages for the 2024-25 campaign are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.