Bears Recall Thornton, Loan Defenseman to Orlando

December 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Hudson Thornton from the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) and loaned him to the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL). The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Thornton, 21, has appeared in seven games for the Stingrays this season, collecting two penalty minutes. He made his professional debut on Oct. 19 versus Orlando.

The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba skated with the Western Hockey League's Prince George Cougars last season, striking for 74 points (18g, 56a) over 68 games while serving as the club's captain. He led the club's defenders in scoring, and finished fourth in the WHL among all blueliners in points. He was named the B.C. Division candidate for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy that is awarded to the WHL's defenseman of the year.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center. Hershey returns home to host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hersheypark Pass Night, when all fans in attendance will receive a free 2025 Hersheypark ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2025. Purchase tickets for the game.

