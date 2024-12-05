Bojangles Game Preview: December 6 vs. Rochester

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

It's another weekend on home ice for Charlotte as the Checkers welcome the Amerks to town and look to extend their hot streak.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 10-4-1-2 (3rd Atlantic)

ROC - 11-7-3-0 (4th North)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 36.1% (1st) / 82.2% (17th)

ROC - 15.1% (t-22nd) / 83.3% (t-13th)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.94 GF/Game (1st) / 3.06 GA/Game (t-16th)

ROC - 3.10 GF/Game (15th) / 2.71 GA/Game (8th)

Head-To-Head

0-0-0-0

THE STORYLINES

HEATING UP

The Checkers enter the weekend on an upswing, having won each of their last three contests. Looking back even further, they have earned at least a point in the standings in five consecutive games - which stands as the second-longest active such streak in the league.

Across the ice will be the Amerks, who are also riding a wave at the moment with three straight wins.

CONSISTENCY IS KEY

Kyle Criscuolo and Trevor Carrick have been near-constant contributors to Charlotte's high-powered offense thus far. The duo rank first and second on the team in scoring, respectively, and neither player has been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games. In fact, there have only been two games in which neither skater registered a point - and one of those was because Carrick didn't play.

LOCK IT UP

Charlotte's defense has clamped down on opponents as of late, helping to power the team's recent success. Following a run of seven straight games surrendering at least four goals, the Checkers have allowed a total of five tallies over their last three games - all of which have been wins.

They'll look to keep that positive traction going against an Amerks squad that has run hot and cold offensively - after going through a stretch in which the team scored six total goals over five games, Rochester has posted at least three goals in five of the last six contests.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Checkers will once again be protecting a home-ice advantage that has served them well this season. They are 6-2-0-0 at Bojangles Coliseum thus far, giving them the best points percentage on home ice in the Atlantic Division.

They'll face a test in the Amerks, who have fared significantly better on the road this season with a 7-2-1-0 record.

THE QUOTES

Head coach Geordie Kinnear on the focus at practice this week

"We just continue to find identity stuff. We talk alot about how we can get better as a group and get more in sync. That was the theme of the week."

Kinnear on facing the Amerks

"They're highly skilled, Rochester has been an elite team the last few years with a lot of high-end skills, so you kind of want to base your practice with some strong intent to make sure you're real good with one-on-ones and things like that."

Kinnear on depth players stepping up

"For me it's a great opportunity for guys who have worked hard on the road trip and come back here - younger guys who have put in the reps. I'm excited to see these guys get more quality time on ice and make the most of it."

THE INFO

Friday is Share The Warmth Night presented by Piedmont Natural Gas, who will be handing out scarves to the first 1,500 fans in attendance.

Also on the slate for Friday is a toy drive presented by Novant Health, where fans who donate a toy will get a free ticket to our game on Dec. 18.

Saturday is Caturday, where we're going to celebrate all things feline (we love your cat, but you can not bring them to the Coliseum).

Additionally, Bojangles is hosting a book drive for a local school, with fans who donate getting a free ticket to our game on Dec. 22.

And finally, Saturday is a Family Game presented by Fairfield Inn and Suites, in which you can save $10 per ticket when purchasing four or more.

If you can't make it to the Coliseum this weekend, both games - along with every game this season - are available via the new AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to get a subscription.

You can also listen live on the Charlotte Checkers App for iOS and Android!

