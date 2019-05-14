San Diego Gulls Announce Western Conference Finals Schedule

SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) and the San Diego Gulls announced today the 2019 Calder Cup Playoff Western Conference Finals schedule between the San Diego Gulls and Chicago Wolves. This marks the first time the Gulls have advanced to the Western Conference Finals in club history, and the first time the two clubs have faced each other in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The series will begin this Friday, May 17 at Allstate Arena (5 p.m. PT) and follow a best-of-seven, 2-3-2 format. The local television and radio schedule will be announced as soon as possible.

Individual game tickets for the Western Conference Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs at Pechanga Arena San Diego (minimum two home games) will go on sale Wednesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. and be available for purchase through SanDiegoGulls.com/playoffs, by phone with the San Diego Gulls ticket office at 844-GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

SAN DIEGO GULLS VS. CHICAGO WOLVES WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS SCHEDULE:

Game Date Venue Time (PT)

1 Friday, May 17 Allstate Arena 5 p.m.

2 Saturday, May 18 Allstate Arena 5 p.m.

3 Wednesday, May 22 Pechanga Arena San Diego 7 p.m.

4 Friday, May 24 Pechanga Arena San Diego 7 p.m.

5* Saturday, May 25 Pechanga Arena San Diego 7 p.m.

6* Monday, May 27 Allstate Arena 5 p.m.

7* Wednesday, May 29 Allstate Arena 5 p.m.

*If necessary

