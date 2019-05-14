Devils Sign Ludvig Larsson to AHL Deal

May 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced today that the club has signed forward Ludvig Larsson to an American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season. The announcement was made by Binghamton's General Manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

Larsson, 23, signed a professional tryout contract with the Devils following his collegiate career in March. In seven games, Larsson had one goal and one assist.

Prior to coming to Binghamton, Larsson appeared in 39 games with Penn State University in the 2018-19 season and tallied 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists). Prior to playing with the Nittany Lions, the 6-foot-0, 187-pound forward played for Merrimack College for three seasons. The Malmo, SWE native spent his final year of junior hockey with the Lone Star Brahmas in the North American Hockey League where he totaled 55 points (21 goals, 34 assists) in 51 games.

Binghamton Devils full season memberships are now available for the 2019-20 season! Get great benefits such as FREE New Jersey Devils NHL tickets, exclusive access to Devils players, a brand new referral program, gift cards, and much more! For information on becoming a member, text "MEMBER" to 607-722-7367.

Download the FREE Binghamton Devils mobile app for Apple and Android. Get live score updates and breaking news notifications right to your phone!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.