Amerks 2019-20 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 4

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team will open its 64th season in the American Hockey League, presented by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, at home on Friday, Oct. 4 at The Blue Cross Arena.

While the opponents for the dates below are yet to be determined, guaranteed home dates on the Amerks' 2019-20 schedule, in addition to the Home Opener, include the following:

- Friday, Nov. 1

- Friday, Nov. 8

- Friday, Nov. 29

- Friday, Dec. 27

- Friday, Jan. 10

The complete American Hockey League schedule for the 2019-20 regular season will be announced at a later date.

For the next week only, fans take can advantage of a special offer that includes the Home Opener along with your choice of an additional home game from the five remaining guaranteed dates listed above starting as low as just $20. This limited time offer is valid until Tuesday, May 21 and can only be purchased online by visiting www.amerks.com/homeopener.

A full breakdown of pricing by seating location through this special offer is available below.

Arena Location

Price Per Seat (both games incl.)

100 Center Ice

$38.00

100 Attack Zone

$36.00

200 Center Ice

$36.00

100 Value Zone

$28.00

200 Corner Zone

$28.00

Upper End Zones

$20.00

Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

