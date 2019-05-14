San Diego Gulls Advance to Western Conference Finals for First Time in Club History

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls defeated the Bakersfield Condors by a 6-2 score tonight, winning the series in six games (best-of-seven) to eliminate the Western Conference's top seed. The Gulls advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in club history, and will face the Chicago Wolves (Vegas Golden Knights) in a best-of-seven series beginning this Friday at Allstate Arena (5 p.m.).

San Diego has won the most playoff series among Pacific Division clubs since its inception in 2015 (4), surpassing the three by Texas (all in 2018). San Diego now co-leads the Pacific Division with 15 all-time playoff wins (also Texas). With a 7-3 record this postseason, the Gulls have won the most playoff games in a single postseason in club history.

San Diego's trip to the Conference Finals is the third occasion an Anaheim Ducks primary affiliate has reached the Third Round (also Portland Pirates in 2006 and 2008).

San Diego currently leads the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs in goals (42) and goals-per game (4.20).

San Diego's attendance (12,005) Game 4 on Friday, May 10 was the largest AHL playoffs crowd (excluding Calder Cup Finals) dating to Game 5 of the North Division Finals on May 13, 2005 (Rochester at Manitoba; 15,015).

The Gulls Western Conference Finals schedule will be released later tonight with San Diego hosting a minimum of two games. The series will begin on Friday, May 13 at Allstate Arena (5 p.m. PT).

