American Hockey League Announces Schedules for 2019 Calder Cup Conference Finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the schedule for the third round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, the Charlotte Checkers (top development team of the Carolina Hurricanes) will face the Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) beginning Friday night in Charlotte, N.C. The Checkers, who finished with the best record in the AHL during the regular season, are in the conference finals for the first time since 2011; the defending Calder Cup champion Marlies are making their sixth appearance in the conference finals in the last 12 years.

In the Western Conference Finals, the Chicago Wolves (Vegas Golden Knights) are set to take on the San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks) beginning Friday in Rosemont, Ill. The Wolves are in the conference finals for the fifth time since joining the AHL in 2001-02 but the first time since 2008, while the Gulls have advanced to their first conference finals.

Eastern Conference Finals - Series "M" (best-of-7)

A1-Charlotte Checkers vs. N3-Toronto Marlies

Game 1 - Fri., May 17 - Toronto at Charlotte, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 18 - Toronto at Charlotte, 6:00

Game 3 - Tue., May 21 - Charlotte at Toronto, 7:00

Game 4 - Thu., May 23 - Charlotte at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 5 - Fri., May 24 - Charlotte at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 6 - Sun., May 26 - Toronto at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 7 - Tue., May 28 - Toronto at Charlotte, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Western Conference Finals - Series "N" (best-of-7)

C1-Chicago Wolves vs. P3-San Diego Gulls

Game 1 - Fri., May 17 - San Diego at Chicago, 8:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 18 - San Diego at Chicago, 8:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 22 - Chicago at San Diego, 10:00

Game 4 - Fri., May 24 - Chicago at San Diego, 10:00

*Game 5 - Sat., May 25 - Chicago at San Diego, 10:00

*Game 6 - Mon., May 27 - San Diego at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 7 - Wed., May 29 - San Diego at Chicago, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

In operation since 1936, the AHL continues to serve as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and for the 18th year in a row, more than 6 million fans attended AHL games across North America in 2018-19. Through the years the American Hockey League has also been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

