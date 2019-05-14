Condors Eliminated with Game 6 Loss in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The Bakersfield Condors (5-5) were eliminated by the San Diego Gulls (7-3) in Game 6, 6-2. C Brad Malone and D Evan Bouchard had the goals for the Condors in the loss. Bakersfield won 42 games in the regular season and was the top team in the Western Conference during the regular season.

SERIES SCHEDULE AND RESULTS:

San Diego wins series, 4-2

Game 1 - San Diego 3, BAKERSFIELD 2 (4 OT)

Game 2 - San Diego 4, BAKERSFIELD 1

Game 3 - Bakersfield 7, SAN DIEGO 6 (OT)

Game 4 - SAN DIEGO 4, Bakersfield 2

Game 5 - BAKERSFIELD 2, San Diego 1 (2OT)

Game 6 - SAN DIEGO 6, Bakersfield 2

FIRST PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: LW Chase De Leo (5th) from the left-wing circle; Assists: Kloos, Welinski; Time of goal: :46; SD leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (5th) on a rebound at the top of the crease; Assists: Bouchard, Benson; Time of goal: 5:14; Game tied, 1-1

GULLS GOAL: LW Kalle Kossila (2nd) from the right-wing circle; Assists: Street, Tropp; Time of goal: 10:00; SD leads, 2-1

GULLS GOAL: Kossila (3rd) short side on the power play; Assist: Welinski; Time of goal: 17:33; SD leads, 3-1

SHOTS: BAK - 9, SD - 8 SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: D Evan Bouchard (3rd) wrist shot from the point; Assists: Gambardella, McLeod; Time of goal: 4:29; SD leads, 3-2

GULLS GOAL: RW Maxime Comtois (3rd) off a scramble in front found the loose puck; Assists: Carrick, Cracknell; Time of goal: 9:34; SD leads, 4-2

GULLS GOAL: C Sam Carrick (5th) from the bottom of the right-wing circle; Assist: Comtois; Time of goal: 13:42; SD leads, 5-2

SHOTS: BAK- 7, SD - 10 THIRD PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: Empty net tally at 18:01; SD leads, 6-2

SHOTS: BAK- 6, SD - 11 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Kossila (SD) 2. Carrick (SD) 3. Welinski (SD)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/4 ; SD - 1/5

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 22; SD - 28

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (2-1; 17:33 8/5), Starrett (ND; 20/17) ; SD - Glass (6-3; 22/20)

The series featured seven total overtime periods

C Brad Malone ended t-1st in the AHL Playoffs scoring race with 13 points (5g-8a)

D Evan Bouchard had eight points (3g-5a) in eight playoff games

LW Joe Gambardella finished with 10 points (6g-4a) in 10 games

C Ryan McLeod had three assists in five games

Scratches: Wells, Montoya, Hebig, Yamamoto, Labrie, Marody, Stukel, Bear, Manning, Esposito, Christoffer

