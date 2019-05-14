Wolves Take on San Diego in Western Conference Finals

May 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Central Division champion Chicago Wolves will face the Pacific Division champion San Diego Gulls in the third round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. The best-of-seven Western Conference Finals series begins Friday, May 17, at Allstate Arena.

Head coach Rocky Thompson's Wolves, who defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins and the Iowa Wild during the first two rounds, own the home-ice advantage as they pursue the fifth league championship in the franchise's 25-year history. American Hockey League rules call for a 2-3-2 series when teams are located more than 300 miles apart, so the Wolves host Games 1 and 2 as well as Games 6 and 7 if necessary.

The official schedule for the Western Conference Finals:

Game 1 Friday, May 17 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 2 Saturday, May 18 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 3 Wednesday, May 22 Pechanga Arena 9 p.m.

Game 4 Friday, May 24 Pechanga Arena 9 p.m.

Game 5* Saturday, May 25 Pechanga Arena 9 p.m.

Game 6* Monday, May 27 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

Game 7* Wednesday, May 29 Allstate Arena 7 p.m.

This marks the first postseason meeting between the Wolves and the Gulls. In fact, the teams have met just twice in regular-season play since San Diego joined the AHL prior to the 2015-16 season. The Wolves posted a 3-1 win on Dec. 6, 2017, at Allstate Arena and the Gulls responded with a 2-1 win on Jan. 10, 2018, at Pechanga Arena.

San Diego's roster features 20 skaters who played a combined 326 games for the NHL's Anaheim Ducks this season. Gulls head coach Dallas Eakins spent four seasons as a Wolves defenseman and earned championship rings playing for the 2000 Turner Cup and 2002 Calder Cup squads. When Eakins worked as the Edmonton Oilers' head coach in 2014-15, Rocky Thompson served as one of his assistants.

Every home game throughout the postseason will be broadcast on The U Too, which can be found over the air on 26.2 and via cable or satellite on XFinity 230, Dish Network 48, RCN 35 and WOW 170. Fans can see all Calder Cup Playoff games for just $24.99 at TheAHL.com/AHLTV.

To celebrate postseason hockey in Chicago, there's free parking for all games at Allstate Arena courtesy of your Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Kia dealers. The arena's concession stands will feature discounted prices on many items, including beer, soda, hot dogs and pretzels.

Four teams remain in the fight for the 2019 Calder Cup. The winner of the Chicago-San Diego series meets the Eastern Conference Finals champion -- either Atlantic Division representative Charlotte or North Division titlist Toronto -- in the Calder Cup Finals.

To purchase a playoff package or a playoff flex pack, visit ChicagoWolves.com/Playoffs or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES. Individual tickets for all playoff games also can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visiting the Allstate Arena box office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.