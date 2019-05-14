Rockford Agrees to Terms with Forwards Coughlin & Ramsey

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have agreed to terms with forwards Liam Coughlin and Jack Ramsey on one-year AHL contracts that run through the 2019-20 season.

Coughlin, 24, completed is senior season at the University of Vermont in 2018-19, registering a career-high 17 points on six goals and 11 assists in 29 games. He shared the team lead with three power-play goals last year and finished second on the team in points-per-game with a mark of .59. The 6-2, 201-lbs forward also posted three multi-point efforts and notched a season-high four-game point streak (3g, 2a) from Jan. 6 - 18.

The South Boston, Massachusetts native capped his collegiate career with double-digit point totals in each of his four seasons with the Catamounts. He combined for 56 points (18g, 38a) and 90 penalty minutes in 129 games from 2015-19.

Coughlin made his collegiate debut with a standout campaign as a freshman in 2015-16, logging 12 points while setting career-bests in shots on goal (61) and games played (35). The forward then led Vermont to a 20-13-5 record as a sophomore before matching his career-best goal total as a junior in 2017-18 with six goals during the season. Coughlin finished his senior season with only 43 players having skated in more career games with Vermont.

Prior to his collegiate career, the forward logged 105 points (38g, 67a) and 101 PIMs in 107 games for the Vernon Vipers of the British Columbia Hockey League from 2013-15.

Coughlin was originally selected by Edmonton in the fifth round (130th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Ramsey, 23, made his pro debut with the Indy Fuel last season, scoring one goal in four games. The 6-3, 200-lbs forward picked up his first and lone pro point with a marker during his debut on March 31 vs. Kansas City.

Prior to beginning his pro career, the Chanhassen, Minnesota native served as an alternate captain for the University of Minnesota in 2018-19. He notched three goals and one assist in 38 games during his senior season, including scoring goals in back-to-back games on Jan. 4 - 5 against Penn State University.

Overall, Ramsey completed his four-year career with the Gophers with 24 points (8g, 16a) in 143 collegiate contests from 2015-19. He also helped Minnesota capture consecutive Big Ten Regular Season Championships during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

Ramsey was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round (208th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

