San Diego Gulls Announce 2021-22 Preseason Schedule

September 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2021-22 preseason schedule, which includes their annual preseason contest on Monday, Oct. 11 at Honda Center (7 p.m.), home of the Anaheim Ducks, San Diego's primary affiliate in the National Hockey League (NHL).

The Gulls exhibition schedule features a home-and-home series against the Ontario Reign, beginning Thursday, Oct. 7 at Toyota Arena (7 p.m.). San Diego will host Ontario on Monday, Oct. 11 at Honda Center (7 p.m.). For a sixth season, the exhibition game and parking will be free of charge to all fans. Ticket and parking information will be announced at a later date.

Below is San Diego's complete 2021 preseason schedule:

Date Opponent Venue Time (Pacific)

Thursday, Oct. 7 @ Ontario Toyota Arena 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11 ONTARIO Honda Center 7 p.m.

