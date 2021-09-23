Condors Host Heat in Preseason Action on Friday, October 8

September 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors will meet the Stockton Heat in a home-and-home preseason series:

Friday, October 8: Stockton @ Bakersfield, 6 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena

Sunday, October 10: Bakersfield @ Stockton, 5 p.m., Stockton Arena

Tickets for the team's home preseason game are on sale Monday, Oct. 4 and are $15.

Condors 365 Members have the game included in their membership.

The Condors open the regular season with OPENING WEEKEND on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. against Abbotsford and Sunday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. against San Jose.

