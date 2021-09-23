Monsters Add Forwards Zach Jordan, Jake Slaker on AHL Contracts

September 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the club signed forwards Zach Jordan and Jake Slaker to AHL contracts for the 2021-22 season. In 27 appearances for Cleveland last season, Jordan posted 4-2-6 with 19 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in the first action of his North American professional career while Slaker contributed 2-10-12 with 33 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 27 appearances for the AHL's Texas Stars last season, adding four penalty minutes and a -2 rating in four appearances for the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits in his first pro campaign.

A 6'3", 216 lb. right-shooting native of Collinsville, IL, Jordan, 24, posted 38-34-72 with 99 penalty minutes and a -26 rating in 128 NCAA appearances for the University of Nebraska-Omaha spanning four seasons from 2016-20 and added 40-22-62 with 142 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 134 USHL appearances for the Omaha Lancers and Des Moines Buccaneers spanning parts of three seasons from 2013-16.

A 5'10", 183 lb. left-shooting native of San Diego, CA, Slaker, 25, tallied 47-57-104 with 84 penalty minutes and a -14 rating in 143 NCAA appearances for the University of Michigan spanning four seasons from 2016-20 and added 34-33-67 with 123 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 116 USHL appearances for the Fargo Force and Bloomington Thunder spanning parts of three seasons from 2013-16.

