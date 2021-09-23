Abbotsford Canucks Single Game Tickets on Sale October 1

September 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, B.C. - Single game tickets for the Abbotsford Canucks' inaugural season at the Abbotsford Centre will be available to fans starting Friday, October 1 at 12pm PT on abbotsford.canucks.com, with tickets starting at just $25.

"We're excited to announce single game tickets for the first half of Abbotsford Canucks home games this season," said Rob Mullowney, Abbotsford Canucks COO. "Our fanbase has been incredibly supportive since day one and we look forward to celebrating the launch of a new Canucks era with the people of the Fraser Valley next month. Hockey season is just around the corner and we can't wait to drop the puck."

Season Ticket Members and deposit holders will have an exclusive pre-sale window beginning on Wednesday, September 29 at 12pm.

Group pricing will be available for fans who purchase 10 or more tickets per single game, with group rates starting at under $25 per ticket.

Full season and half season tickets for the Abbotsford Canucks 2021.22 season are already on sale. For more information and to purchase season ticket memberships, please visit abbotsford.canucks.com/tickets.

The Abbotsford Canucks' inaugural home opener is scheduled for Friday, October 22 vs the Henderson Silver Knights, marking the first time that the club will proudly defend the city they call home; a team that plays in Abby, for Abby.

ABBOTSFORD CENTRE ACCESS

Strict health protocols have been developed for the safety of all fans and guests. In compliance with the Provincial Health Order, Abbotsford Centre will be open to 50 percent capacity and proof of vaccination is required to attend all events. As of September 13, one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is required by all attendees aged 12 and older. Fans 11 and under can attend with a guardian. By October 24, full vaccination will be required at Abbotsford Centre. The use of face masks is also required at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.