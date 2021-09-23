American Hockey League Preseason Schedule Begins October 6
September 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today its composite 2021 preseason schedule, leading up to the start of the league's 86th campaign next month.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.
The AHL's 2021-22 regular season begins on Fri., Oct. 15.
2021 AHL PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Wed., Oct. 6
Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m. EDT (closed to public)
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Henderson at Tucson, 6:30 p.m. MST
Thu., Oct. 7
Rockford vs. Iowa, 7 p.m. CDT (at Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa... closed to public)
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. CDT
San Diego at Ontario, 7 p.m. PDT
Fri., Oct. 8
Bridgeport at Hartford, 12:30 p.m. EDT (closed to public)
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. EDT
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. EDT
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Rockford vs. Iowa, 7 p.m. CDT (at Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa)
Stockton at Bakersfield, 6 p.m. PDT
Sat., Oct. 9
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. EDT (closed to public)
Toronto vs. Laval, 4 p.m. EDT (at CAA Arena, Belleville, Ont.)
Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m. EDT
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Milwaukee vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. CDT (at Triphahn Center Ice Arena, Hoffman Estates, Ill.)
San Jose at Colorado, 6 p.m. MDT
Sun., Oct. 10
Syracuse at Rochester, 3 p.m. EDT
San Jose at Colorado, 2 p.m. MDT
Belleville vs. Toronto, 4 p.m. EDT (at CAA Arena, Belleville, Ont.)
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m. EDT
Bakersfield at Stockton, 5 p.m. PDT
Tucson at Henderson, 7 p.m. PDT
Mon., Oct. 11
Tucson at Henderson, 7 p.m. PDT
Ontario vs. San Diego, 7 p.m. PDT (at Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.)
Wed., Oct. 13
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT
