American Hockey League Preseason Schedule Begins October 6

September 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today its composite 2021 preseason schedule, leading up to the start of the league's 86th campaign next month.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

The AHL's 2021-22 regular season begins on Fri., Oct. 15.

2021 AHL PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Wed., Oct. 6

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m. EDT (closed to public)

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Henderson at Tucson, 6:30 p.m. MST

Thu., Oct. 7

Rockford vs. Iowa, 7 p.m. CDT (at Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa... closed to public)

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. CDT

San Diego at Ontario, 7 p.m. PDT

Fri., Oct. 8

Bridgeport at Hartford, 12:30 p.m. EDT (closed to public)

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. EDT

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. EDT

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Rockford vs. Iowa, 7 p.m. CDT (at Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa)

Stockton at Bakersfield, 6 p.m. PDT

Sat., Oct. 9

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. EDT (closed to public)

Toronto vs. Laval, 4 p.m. EDT (at CAA Arena, Belleville, Ont.)

Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m. EDT

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Milwaukee vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. CDT (at Triphahn Center Ice Arena, Hoffman Estates, Ill.)

San Jose at Colorado, 6 p.m. MDT

Sun., Oct. 10

Syracuse at Rochester, 3 p.m. EDT

San Jose at Colorado, 2 p.m. MDT

Belleville vs. Toronto, 4 p.m. EDT (at CAA Arena, Belleville, Ont.)

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m. EDT

Bakersfield at Stockton, 5 p.m. PDT

Tucson at Henderson, 7 p.m. PDT

Mon., Oct. 11

Tucson at Henderson, 7 p.m. PDT

Ontario vs. San Diego, 7 p.m. PDT (at Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.)

Wed., Oct. 13

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. EDT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.