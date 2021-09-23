Heat Announce Preseason Series with Bakersfield

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announce today the club's preseason schedule, a two-game set against the Bakersfield Condors.

The home-and-home will start on Friday, October 8, with a 6 p.m. puck drop in Bakersfield at Mechanics Bank Arena. The preseason series will conclude on Sunday, October 10, with a 5 p.m. puck drop at Stockton Arena.

Heat365 Members will receive free admission to the game, while tickets are available to the public for $10 and can be purchased starting October 1. In accordance with California Department of Public Health Guidance, all fans in attendance must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours leading up to the game. Masks will be required for fans who have not been vaccinated and are encouraged for everyone at the game.

