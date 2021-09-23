Impressive 30 IceHogs Alumni Begin NHL Training Camp with the Blackhawks
September 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the roster for this year's training camp that will begin Thursday, September 23 with a practice at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd.) at 10 a.m. The roster includes a total of 63 players: 38 forwards, 18 defensemen and seven goaltenders.
The following players were invited to camp on tryout agreements: forwards D.J. Busdeker, Liam Folkes, Carson Gicewicz, Kale Howarth, Riley McKay, Dylan McLaughlin, Garrett Mitchell, Dmitri Osipov and Chris Wilkie, defenseman Ryan Stanton and goaltenders Tom Aubrun and Cale Morris.
Full 2021 Chicago Blackhawks Training Camp Roster
Forwards (38)
84 - Andrei Altybarmakian
26 - Evan Barratt
13 - Henrik Borgstrom
79 - D.J. Busdeker**
22 - Ryan Carpenter
67 - Matej Chalupa
20 - Brett Connolly
28 - Colton Dach
77 - Kirby Dach
12 - Alex DeBrincat
58 - MacKenzie Entwistle
78 - Liam Folkes**
11 - Adam Gaudette
15 - Carson Gicewicz**
38 - Brandon Hagel
86 - Mike Hardman
34 - Kale Horwarth***
52 - Reese Johnson
90 - Tyler Johnson
88 - Patrick Kane
16 - Jujhar Khaira
8 - Dominik Kubalik
23 - Philipp Kurashev
25 - Jalen Luypen
68 - Riley McKay**
39 - Dylan McLaughlin**
14 - Garrett Mitchell**
45 - Cam Morrison
92 - Alex Nylander
56 - Dmitri Osipov**
59 - Jakub Pour
27 - Lukas Reichel
36 - Josiah Slavin
17 - Dylan Strome
53 - Michal Teply
19 - Jonathan Toews
53 - Chris Wilkie**
54 - Chad Yetman
Defensemen (18)
42 - Nolan Allan
74 - Nicolas Beaudin
46 - Louis Crevier
44 - Calvin de Haan
62 - Ethan del Mastro
76 - Jakub Galvas
82 - Caleb Jones
4 - Seth Jones
48 - Wyatt Kalynuk
63 - Michael Krutil
43 - Chad Krys
6 - Jake McCabe
51 - Ian Mitchell
5 - Connor Murphy
41 - Isaak Phillips
75 - Alec Regula
55 - Ryan Stanton**
61 - Riley Stillman
Goalies (7)
80 - Tom Aubrun**
60 - Collin Delia
29 - Marc-Andre Fleury
32 - Kevin Lankinen
31 - Cale Morris**
40 - Arvid Soderblom
30 - Malcolm Subban
** - Professional Tryout
*** - Amateur Tryout
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 23, 2021
- Phantoms Announce Preseason Games - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Sign Bouchard to AHL Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Impressive 30 IceHogs Alumni Begin NHL Training Camp with the Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Hartford Wolf Pack Come to Terms on One-Year AHL Contracts with Forwards Mike O'Leary and Cristiano Digiacinto - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Impressive 30 IceHogs Alumni Begin NHL Training Camp with the Blackhawks
- IceHogs Add Physicality; Re-Sign Forward Riley McKay for 2021-22 Season
- Rockford IceHogs 2021 Player Tracker
- IceHogs Sign UConn Standout Kale Howarth for 2021-22 Season
- IceHogs Unveil 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule