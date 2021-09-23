Impressive 30 IceHogs Alumni Begin NHL Training Camp with the Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the roster for this year's training camp that will begin Thursday, September 23 with a practice at Fifth Third Arena (1801 W. Jackson Blvd.) at 10 a.m. The roster includes a total of 63 players: 38 forwards, 18 defensemen and seven goaltenders.

The following players were invited to camp on tryout agreements: forwards D.J. Busdeker, Liam Folkes, Carson Gicewicz, Kale Howarth, Riley McKay, Dylan McLaughlin, Garrett Mitchell, Dmitri Osipov and Chris Wilkie, defenseman Ryan Stanton and goaltenders Tom Aubrun and Cale Morris.

Full 2021 Chicago Blackhawks Training Camp Roster

Forwards (38)

84 - Andrei Altybarmakian

26 - Evan Barratt

13 - Henrik Borgstrom

79 - D.J. Busdeker**

22 - Ryan Carpenter

67 - Matej Chalupa

20 - Brett Connolly

28 - Colton Dach

77 - Kirby Dach

12 - Alex DeBrincat

58 - MacKenzie Entwistle

78 - Liam Folkes**

11 - Adam Gaudette

15 - Carson Gicewicz**

38 - Brandon Hagel

86 - Mike Hardman

34 - Kale Horwarth***

52 - Reese Johnson

90 - Tyler Johnson

88 - Patrick Kane

16 - Jujhar Khaira

8 - Dominik Kubalik

23 - Philipp Kurashev

25 - Jalen Luypen

68 - Riley McKay**

39 - Dylan McLaughlin**

14 - Garrett Mitchell**

45 - Cam Morrison

92 - Alex Nylander

56 - Dmitri Osipov**

59 - Jakub Pour

27 - Lukas Reichel

36 - Josiah Slavin

17 - Dylan Strome

53 - Michal Teply

19 - Jonathan Toews

53 - Chris Wilkie**

54 - Chad Yetman

Defensemen (18)

42 - Nolan Allan

74 - Nicolas Beaudin

46 - Louis Crevier

44 - Calvin de Haan

62 - Ethan del Mastro

76 - Jakub Galvas

82 - Caleb Jones

4 - Seth Jones

48 - Wyatt Kalynuk

63 - Michael Krutil

43 - Chad Krys

6 - Jake McCabe

51 - Ian Mitchell

5 - Connor Murphy

41 - Isaak Phillips

75 - Alec Regula

55 - Ryan Stanton**

61 - Riley Stillman

Goalies (7)

80 - Tom Aubrun**

60 - Collin Delia

29 - Marc-Andre Fleury

32 - Kevin Lankinen

31 - Cale Morris**

40 - Arvid Soderblom

30 - Malcolm Subban

** - Professional Tryout

*** - Amateur Tryout

