Admirals Sign Bouchard to AHL Deal
September 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Xavier Bouchard to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.
Bouchard joins the Admirals after a successful junior career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he served as an alternate captain of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies during the 2020-21 season. He led team blueliners and was second overall on the roster with 24 points on five goals and 19 assists, while accumulating 38 penalty minutes in 39 games. During five seasons in the "Q" with the Huskies, Cape Breton, and Baie-Comeau, the Trois-Rivieres, PQ native tallied 25 goals to go along with 135 assists for 160 points and 258 PIMS while skating in 286 contests.
Bouchard and the Admirals will return to Panther Arena ice for the first time in 584 days when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 16th at 6:00 pm.
