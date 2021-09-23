Phantoms Announce Preseason Games
September 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced their preseason schedule of games ahead of the 2021-22 regular season. The Phantoms will play a pair of home preseason games at PPL Center against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Hershey Bears on Saturday, October 9 and Wednesday, October 13. The team will also make one visit to each of those teams for preseason away games.
Preseason Schedule:
Wednesday, October 6 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, October 9 (7:05) - LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS vs. WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS
Sunday, October 10 (5:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears
Wednesday, October 13 (7:05) - LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS vs. HERSHEY BEARS
The 25th Anniversary Season of the Phantoms franchise is coming soon! Phantoms season tickets, partial season plans, and single-game tickets are on sale now.
The 2021-2022 regular season will kick off with "Opening Weekend" October 22-24 beginning with the U.S. Women's National Team taking on Canada on Friday, October 22 in the "My Why" tour followed by the first Phantoms' home games of the season against the Hartford Wolf Pack and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 23-24.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 23, 2021
- Condors Host Heat in Preseason Action on Friday, October 8 - Bakersfield Condors
- Monsters Add Forwards Zach Jordan, Jake Slaker on AHL Contracts - Cleveland Monsters
- Heat Announce Preseason Series with Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- American Hockey League Preseason Schedule Begins October 6 - AHL
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2021-22 Preseason Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Phantoms Announce Preseason Games - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Sign Bouchard to AHL Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Impressive 30 IceHogs Alumni Begin NHL Training Camp with the Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Hartford Wolf Pack Come to Terms on One-Year AHL Contracts with Forwards Mike O'Leary and Cristiano Digiacinto - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.