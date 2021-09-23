Phantoms Announce Preseason Games

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced their preseason schedule of games ahead of the 2021-22 regular season. The Phantoms will play a pair of home preseason games at PPL Center against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Hershey Bears on Saturday, October 9 and Wednesday, October 13. The team will also make one visit to each of those teams for preseason away games.

Preseason Schedule:

Wednesday, October 6 (7:05) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, October 9 (7:05) - LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS vs. WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS

Sunday, October 10 (5:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears

Wednesday, October 13 (7:05) - LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS vs. HERSHEY BEARS

The 25th Anniversary Season of the Phantoms franchise is coming soon! Phantoms season tickets, partial season plans, and single-game tickets are on sale now.

The 2021-2022 regular season will kick off with "Opening Weekend" October 22-24 beginning with the U.S. Women's National Team taking on Canada on Friday, October 22 in the "My Why" tour followed by the first Phantoms' home games of the season against the Hartford Wolf Pack and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 23-24.

