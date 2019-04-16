San Diego Gulls 2018-19 Season Review

April 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





THE 2018-19 SEASON: The San Diego Gulls finished their fourth season in the AHL's Pacific Division with a 36-24-5-3 record for 80 points. The Gulls ranked third in the Pacific Division and fourth in the Western Conference. San Diego climbed 10 spots in the Western Conference after falling to last in the division, 14th in the Western Conference (15 total teams) and 29th overall among AHL teams on Dec. 9 with a .429 points percentage. The Gulls gained 62 points their final 47 games, posting a 28-13-4-2 record while earning points in 34 of the 47 contests to post a .660 points percentage to pass three teams in the division and nine in the Western Conference. San Diego set a new club record for goals in a single season, netting 236 goals (excluding shootout goals) to rank second among AHL teams with 3.51 goals per game.

CLINCHED: San Diego clinched their a berth in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs for the third time in four season and will host the San Jose Barracuda in a best-of-five series (2-3 format) beginning Wednesday, Apr. 17 at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego is one of three teams (also San Jose and Ontario) to make at least three postseason appearances in the Pacific Division (nine teams have played in the Pacific Division). San Diego earned points in 10 straight road games from Dec. 14-Jan. 21 tied for the longest such streak in the AHL this season, and tied for the longest road point streak in club history (also 10 games: Dec. 29, 2016-Feb. 7, 2017; 9-0-0-1). San Diego also won a club record six straight road games from Dec. 22-Jan. 12.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Gulls posted an 18-14-1-1 record on home ice this season, good for 36 points. The Gulls won 11 of their last 16 games at home and have earned points in 20 of their 34 home games overall. San Diego tied a club record with a seven-game home point streak from Oct. 19-Nov. 16 (5-0-1-1) and also won six straight home games from Dec. 15-Jan. 16.

ROAD WARRIORS: San Diego concluded the regular season with points in seven straight road games (5-0-2-0), the second-longest such streak in the AHL to conclude the season. The Gulls also collected points in 22 of their last 26 road contests (16-4-4-2) to post an 18-10-4-2 record, tied for the third most road wins in the Western Conference. The Gulls have posted an 18-10-4-2 for 42 points away from home this season, the second most points away from home all-time (20-11-3-0; 43 points in 2016-17). The Gulls scored 122 goals on the road, a new club record for single-season road goals (100 in 2017-18). San Diego earned points in 10 straight road games from Dec. 14-Jan. 21 tied for the longest such streak in the AHL this season, and tied for the longest road point streak in club history (also 10 games: Dec. 29, 2016-Feb. 7, 2017; 9-0-0-1). San Diego also won a club record six straight road games from Dec. 22-Jan. 12.

SEASON STREAKS: San Diego had a club record 15-game point streak (12-0-1-2) from Dec. 14-Jan. 16, a span of 36 days and the fourth-longest point streak in the AHL this season. The point streak surpassed the longest previous such streak in franchise history (12) set from Jan. 7-Feb. 7, 2017 (11-0-0-1). San Diego scored 62 goals during the 15 games, averaging 4.1 goals per game. San Diego outscored opponents by a 23-goal margin overall (62-39), including an 18-goal margin in the third period (27-9). The Gulls had 38 different players appear in a game during the 15 games (23 forwards, 12 defensemen and three goaltenders). The Gulls won six straight home games from Dec. 15-Jan. 16 and also had a seven-game home point streak from Oct. 19-Nov. 16 (5-0-1-1), tied for the longest home point streak in club history.

PLAYER STREAKS:

Troy Terry recorded a club record 11-game point streak in each of his first 11 career AHL games from Oct. 19-Nov. 23 (7-9=16), including all nine home games (7-7=14). The 11-game point streak surpassed the previous club record for points in consecutive games set by Corey Tropp (Dec. 9, 2017-Jan. 3, 2018; 8-6=14) and Nic Kerdiles (Feb. 26-Mar. 18, 2016; 7-9=16). Terry's point streak is the longest point streak in the AHL this season and the second-longest point streak by an AHL rookie this season. Terry also had a four-game goal streak (4-2=6) from Nov. 9-21, the longest goal streak by a Gulls rookie and tied for the second-longest goal streak in club history. Terry also recorded a nine-game point streak from Dec. 8-30 (4-8=12), the only Gulls player to have point streaks of nine games or more on multiple occasions.

Chase De Leo set a new career-high with points in nine straight games from Mar. 13-Apr. 10 (3-10=13) to surpass his previous high of eight set earlier this season from Feb. 1-16 (7-4=11). De Leo also had a six-game point streak from Dec. 19-30 (2-5=7). All three streaks surpassed his previous high of five games set with Manitoba from Mar. 31-Apr. 15, 2018 (1-5=6). He also had two five-game assists streaks from Mar. 27-Apr. 10 (1-6=7) and Dec. 19-29 (1-5=6) to match a career-best set with Manitoba from Mar. 31-Apr. 15, 2018 (1-5=6).

Sam Carrick had points in seven straight games from Dec. 8-27 (7-4=11), in addition to posting career-high five-game goal streaks from Feb. 13-23 (5-1=6) and Dec. 15-27 (6-2=8). He also set a Gulls club record with points in six straight games to open the season, Oct. 6-26 (5-4=9).

CAREER YEAR: Sam Carrick led San Diego in points (32-29=61), goals, PPG (11) and SHG (3), and ranked second in assists (29) in 61 games this season to set new Gulls single-season records in points, goals, shorthanded goals and tying the club mark in power-play goals (11). He became the first Gull to reach the 60-point milestone on Apr. 12 at Tucson, while also become the first San Diego player to record 25 and then 30 goals. In the regular-season finale, he scored his 100th career AHL goal, Apr. 13 @ Tucson. Carrick was one of two Gulls two record a point-per game average with 61 points in 61 games. He led the Western Conference and ranked fifth among AHL leaders in goals. He also set a personal and Gulls single-game record with five points (3-2=5), including his first career hat trick, a natural hat trick, Nov. 25 @ Stockton. The three-goal game marked the fourth hat trick and third natural hat trick in Gulls history, scoring all three in a span of 18:05 across the first and second periods. Carrick finished the 2018-19 regular season with goals in consecutive games (2-0=2), points in six of his last seven games (5-4=9) and 10-9=19 points his last 19 games overall. He also collected 21-22=43 points his final 44 games.

NET PRESENCE: Goaltender Kevin Boyle posted a 24-13-2 record marking new career highs in wins, games played (43) and minutes (2,362), all Gulls single-season records. He ranked tied for ninth among AHL goaltenders in wins. Boyle completed the season with a 19-8-2 record his last 30 appearances while also earning a 9-1-2 record with a 2.65 GAA and .922 SV% his last 13 road games to conclude the season. He won a club record 10 straight games from Dec. 15-Jan. 12, posting a 2.19 GAA and .923 SV% during the stretch, also a personal best as he surpassed his own mark of six straight wins (Jan. 27-Feb. 17, 2018) and the all-time club mark (8) set by Jhonas Enroth from Jan. 16-Feb. 7, 2017. Boyle made his NHL debut with Anaheim on Feb. 10 at Philadelphia, and in his first NHL start on Feb. 13 vs. Vancouver, he stopped all 35 shots for his first career NHL win to join John Gibson as the only two Anaheim goaltenders to record a shutout in his first NHL start.

I-5 CONNECTION: In 2018-19, 25 players appeared in a game for both the Anaheim Ducks and San Diego Gulls, the most to appear in games for both the NHL club and primary affiliate. The 24 players included Pontus Aberg, Joseph Blandisi, Kevin Boyle, Sam Carrick, Max Comtois, Adam Cracknell, Chase De Leo, Jake Dotchin, Patrick Eaves, Korbinian Holzer, Max Jones, Justin Kloos, Kalle Kossila, Jacob Larsson, Isac Lundestrom, Josh Mahura, Jaycob Megna, Kevin Roy, Luke Schenn, Kiefer Sherwood, Sam Steel, Ben Street, Andrej Sustr, Troy Terry and Andy Welinski. Each of Boyle, Comtois, Jones, Lundestrom, Mahura, Sherwood, Steel and Terry made their NHL debuts with Anaheim this season. San Diego's season-closing roster included 18 players to play NHL games with the Ducks, posting 21-33=54 NHL points in 301 combined games with the Ducks.

NEW DEPTH: San Diego iced 15 different rookies during the 2018-19 season. The 15 first-year players, a club record, combined for 67-123=190 points in a combined 350 games played, scoring 28 percent of San Diego's 236 goals (excluding shootout goals). Fifty-two different players dressed in a game for San Diego, including 48 skaters, both highest in the AHL this season. The 52 players to dress for San Diego surpassed the club record of 51 set in 2015-16.

CHART TOPPER: On Jan. 9, Head Coach Dallas Eakins won his 136th game behind the bench for San Diego to surpass Kevin Dineen for the most wins by a head coach of an Anaheim Ducks primary affiliate. Eakins has the most wins and second-highest win percentage as a head coach of a Ducks AHL affiliate with a 154-95-15-8 (.608%) in 272 games behind San Diego's bench. Dineen led the Portland Pirates to a 135-76-13-16 record (.623%) in 240 games from 2005-08. The Gulls own an all-time record of 154-95-15-8 to lead the Pacific Division in all-time wins, points (331) and points percentage (.608%) since the division's inception four seasons ago.

AMERICA'S FINEST FANS: San Diego led the AHL in attendance for the second straight season in 2018-19 with an average of 9,021 per game. With a total of 306,722 fans in attendance across 34 home games, it marked the second straight season averaging more than 9,000 fans per game and third straight of more than 300,000 total dating to 2016-17. San Diego led the AHL in attendance last season with an average of 9,305 per game, becoming the first team other than Hershey to lead the AHL in attendance dating to Hershey's 10 straight seasons leading the league from 2007-08 to 2016-17. Since the Gulls inaugural season in 2015-16, San Diego has had 1,219,828 fans to date, with the average of 8,969 across the four seasons leading the Western Conference and ranking second among AHL clubs (Hershey: 8,978).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.