San Diego Gulls Announce Flagship Partnership with iHeartMedia San Diego for 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls and iHeartMedia San Diego announced today a broadcast partnership that will see XTRA 1360 Fox Sports San Diego as the flagship radio station for the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs contests.

As the team's official radio flagship for the 2019 postseason, all San Diego Gulls games, both home and away, will be broadcast live in their entirety by iHeartMedia San Diego and nationwide on iHeartRadio, a live streaming radio service. Pre- and post-game coverage will accompany all broadcasts.

"The San Diego Gulls are thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia San Diego and XTRA 1360 Fox Sports San Diego to bring Gulls hockey to all of San Diego," said Matt Savant, President of Business Operations for the Gulls. "This partnership enables our community to hear all Gulls playoff games and provides our broadcasters with a new and exciting medium to connect with a growing hockey community and the largest fan base in the AHL."

Play-by-play announcer Andy Zilch will be joined by color analyst BJ MacPherson in the broadcast booth to bring all Gulls Calder Cup Playoffs games on iHeartMedia San Diego and XTRA 1360 Fox Sports San Diego.

"We are honored to welcome the San Diego Gulls radio broadcast to the XTRA 1360 airwaves," said Melissa Forrest, President, San Diego/Arizona Region iHeartMedia Markets Group. "With the Gulls in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs the excitement is at peak among all of our seven iHeart Radio stations and our San Diego listeners."

Radio coverage of the Gulls' 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs series against the San Jose Barracuda begins with Game 1 of the First Round on Wednesday, Apr. 17 (7 p.m.).

SAN DIEGO GULLS VS. SAN JOSE BARRACUDA FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE:

Game Date Venue Time (PT) Radio__________

1 Wednesday, Apr. 17 Pechanga Arena San Diego 7 p.m. XTRA 1360

2 Thursday, Apr. 18 Pechanga Arena San Diego 7 p.m. XTRA 1360

3 Monday, Apr. 22 SAP Center 7 p.m. XTRA 1360

4* Wednesday, Apr. 24 SAP Center 7 p.m. XTRA 1360

5* Thursday, Apr. 25 SAP Center 7 p.m. XTRA 1360

* If necessary

** Broadcast schedule is subject to change without notice

