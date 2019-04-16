San Diego Gulls Announce First Round TV and Radio Broadcast Schedule

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club's television and radio broadcast schedule for the first round series against the San Jose Barracuda. The clubs will meet in Game 1 Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

Game 2 of the series will be televised live on FOX 5 San Diego, the local FOX affiliate TV station proudly serving San Diego television viewers, beginning at 7 p.m. In the booth, Andy Zilch delivering play-by-play with insights and analysis from BJ MacPherson. Troy Hirsch, FOX 5 San Diego Sports Anchor, will serve as host while AJ Manderichio will provide rinkside updates and player interviews throughout the telecast. Post-game coverage will begin immediately following game action.

For all radio broadcasts, iHeartMedia San Diego coverage on XTRA 1360 Fox Sports San Diego will begin with a 15-minute Gulls pre-game show hosted by Zilch and BJ MacPherson. In the booth, Zilch will deliver play-by-play alongside MacPherson.

Tickets for San Diego's 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs First Round against the San Jose Barracuda are on sale now at SanDiegoGulls.com/playoffs, by phone with the San Diego Gulls ticket office at 844-GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

SAN DIEGO GULLS VS. SAN JOSE BARRACUDA FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE:

Game Date Venue Time (PT) TV/Radio__________

1 Wednesday, Apr. 17 Pechanga Arena San Diego 7 p.m. None/XTRA 1360

2 Thursday, Apr. 18 Pechanga Arena San Diego 7 p.m. FOX 5 San Diego/XTRA 1360

3 Monday, Apr. 22 SAP Center 7 p.m. None/XTRA 1360

4* Wednesday, Apr. 24 SAP Center 7 p.m. None/XTRA 1360

5* Thursday, Apr. 25 SAP Center 7 p.m. None/XTRA 1360

* If necessary

** Broadcast schedule is subject to change without notice

