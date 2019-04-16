Berdin and Maclise Reassigned to Jacksonville

April 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the Winnipeg Jets have reassigned goaltender Mikhail Berdin to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen. The Moose have also reassigned forward Cam Maclise to Jacksonville.

Berdin, 21, rolled out a 12-8-3 record in 23 appearances with the Moose this season. The Ufa, Russia native's 0.927 save percentage ranked fourth in franchise history, and set a new record for rookie goaltenders. His 2.34 goals-against average ranks 11th in franchise history, and third among rookie goaltenders. Berdin posted a 16-8-2 record in 28 ECHL appearances with Jacksonville during the regular season, backed by a 2.66 goals-against average and 0.912 save percentage. He was a sixth round selection, 157th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Maclise, 27, split the 2018-19 regular season between Manitoba and Jacksonville, tallying seven points (2G, 5A) in 38 games with the Moose. The Lacombe, Alta. native posted 20 points (12G, 8A) in 34 games with Jacksonville. Maclise played the entire 2017-18 season with Manitoba, recording 13 points (7G, 6A) in 67 games.

Mikhail Berdin

Goalie

Born March 1, 1998 -- Ufa, Russia

Height 6.03 -- Weight 180 -- Catches L

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.