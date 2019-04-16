Roadrunners Invite Fans to Paint the Ice this Friday Night
April 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, shared today that the club is inviting all hockey fans in the Old Pueblo to come to Tucson Arena on Friday, April 19 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. to conclude the 2018-19 season and paint a personal message of their own on the ice.
"We would love to see our fans leave their mark on the ice that provided us with so many great memories this season," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "This is the first time we are able to have an event like this and we're are happy that we have the opportunity for our fans to have this experience."
Fans planning on attending the event should park in Lot A of the Tucson Convention Center and enter through the wooden doors on the north of the arena, then taking the escalators down to ice level. The Roadrunners will be providing the paint for the messages. Fans are encouraged to wear flat shoes.
For additional Roadrunners ticket information, call 866-774-6253.
Roadrunners Season Ticket Memberships
The best way to never miss a moment of Roadrunners action, lock in your same great seat for all 34 Roadrunners home games today. Starting at just $11.50 per game, enjoy exclusive benefits that only Season Ticket Members have access to including your own personal Ticketmaster Account Manager, first right to 2020 Calder Cup Playoff tickets, a special membership gift and more! Call the Roadrunners today at 866-774-6253 to speak with your representative.
