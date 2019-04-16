Monsters Sign Goaltender Jeff Smith to Professional Tryout Contract

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Tuesday that the club signed goaltender Jeff Smith to a 25-game professional tryout (PTO) contract. A 6'2", 190 lb. right-catching native of Maple Ridge, BC, Smith, 23, supplied a 7-1-1 record with two shutouts, a 201 goals-against average (GAA) and a .923 save percentage (S%) in 11 appearances for St. Cloud State University this season.

In three seasons with the Huskies from 2016-19, Smith compiled a record of 27-16-5 with three shutouts, a 2.57 GAA and a .910 S% and in one NCAA campaign with UMass Lowell in 2014-15, Smith went 3-3-0 with one shutout, a 3.02 GAA and a .885 S%.

Prior to his collegiate career, Smith competed for the BCHL's Powell River Kings for parts of three seasons from 2013-16, earning First Team All-Star honors in 2015-16 and capturing the league's Top Goaltender award in 2013-14.

Next up for the Monsters, it's game one of the team's best-of-five game North Division Semi-Final Series vs. the Syracuse Crunch with full coverage, live from War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, NY underway Friday at 7:00 p.m. on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

The Monsters' first-round Calder Cup Playoffs schedule with Syracuse (best of five) is as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, April 19th - Cleveland at Syracuse- 7:00 p.m. at War Memorial Arena

Game 2 - Saturday, April 20th- Cleveland at Syracuse - 7:00 p.m. at War Memorial Arena

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 23rd - Syracuse at Cleveland - 7:30 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

-The first 5,000 Fans will receive a Playoff Rally Towel

*Game 4 - Thursday, April 25th - Syracuse at Cleveland- 7:00 p.m. EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

- The first 5,000 Fans will receive a Playoff Rally Towel

*Game 5 - Saturday, April 27th - Cleveland at Syracuse- 7:00 p.m. at War Memorial Arena

* If necessary

For full Playoff information, visit Monsters Playoff Central - www.clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs

