Griffins Add Larsson on ATO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed goaltender Filip Larsson to an amateur tryout. The Detroit Red Wings on Monday agreed to terms with Larsson on a three-year entry-level contract that will begin with the 2019-20 season.

??Larsson, 20, recently finished his freshman campaign at the University of Denver where he was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team and a finalist for the NCHC Goalie of the Year after posting a 13-6-3 record, a 1.95 goals against average, a 0.932 save percentage and four shutouts in 22 appearances. He logged back-to-back clean sheets in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament to backstop the Pioneers to the Frozen Four. Larsson ranked third among NCAA goaltenders in save percentage and tied for ninth in GAA.

??Prior to college, the 6-foot-2, 188-pound Larsson spent one season with the United States Hockey League's Tri-City Storm where he collected USHL Goaltender of the Year and USHL First All-Star Team accolades after posting the best save percentage in league history (0.941) and the second best GAA (1.65) to go along with an 18-10-0 record and seven shutouts in 30 games.

??Larsson was originally selected in the sixth round, 167th overall, by Detroit in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

??A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Larsson helped Sweden take home the silver medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship after appearing in one game.

??Before coming to North America, Larsson developed with Djurgardens IF18 and Djurgardens IF20 in Sweden from 2014-17. During his last season with Djurgardens IF20 in 2016-17, he posted a 2.24 GAA and a league-best 0.939 save percentage in 31 appearances.

??Fourth-seeded Grand Rapids will face division champion Chicago in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals. Game 1 is set for this Friday at Chicago at 8 p.m. EDT.

