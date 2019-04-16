'Canes Recall Brown from Charlotte

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Patrick Brown from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an emergency basis.

Brown, 26, registered 35 points (19g, 16a) in 70 games with Charlotte this season. The 5'11", 214-pound forward set AHL career highs in goals, points, power-play goals (5) and game-winning goals (3) in 2018-19 and ranked tied for fourth on the team in goals and power-play goals. Brown has earned 125 points (53g, 72a) in 334 career AHL games. The Bloomfield Hills, Mich., native has earned two points (1g, 1a) in 28 career NHL games with the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes host the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Thursday at PNC Arena. For information about 2019 Hurricanes playoff tickets, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

